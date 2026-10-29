Halloween Recipes with The Vineyard Mom

Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, shares recipes perfect for Halloween night: Pumpkin Chili and Pumpkin Brownies.

Pumpkin Chili



1 lb. Ground beef

4 cloves garlic, minced

½ yellow onion, finely diced

1 poblano pepper, seeded and diced

15 oz. can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

15 oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed

15 oz. can diced tomatoes

15 oz. can tomato sauce

15 oz. can pumpkin puree

1 cup chicken stock

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Add ground beef to a large dutch oven or soup pot. Cook, crumbling and stirring until the meat is browned and cooked through. Drain grease.

Add onions and cook for 2 minutes. Add the garlic and poblano pepper and stir to combine. Cook for 1 minute.

Stir in kidney and black beans, pumpkin puree, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, pumpkin puree and chicken sauce. Bring mixture to a boil, then turn the heat down to a simmer.

Add chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper and cayenne pepper. Stir well to incorporate spices.

Let the chili simmer for 30-40 minutes. Serve with shredded cheese and sour cream.

Pumpkin Brownies

Brownie Mix:

1 cup sugar

¾ cup all purpose flour

¼ cup cocoa

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

½ cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pumpkin Batter:

1 cup sugar

1 cup all purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¾ cup pumpkin puree

2 large eggs, room temperature

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 13x9 in. baking pan with parchment paper allowing the end to extend up the sides. Grease the paper with non-stick cooking spray.

In a large bowl, whisk sugar, flour, cocoa, salt and baking soda. In a smaller bowl, whisk oil, eggs and vanilla. Stir the wet mixture into the dry ingredients. Don't over mix.

For the pumpkin batter, combine sugar, flour, salt, pumpkin pie spice and baking soda in a large bowl. In a smaller bowl, whisk together pumpkin puree and eggs. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients.

Spread half the cocoa mixture into the baking pan. This will be a thin layer. Drop half the pumpkin mixture using a spoon over the cocoa mixture. Spread the pumpkin mixture over most of the brownie mixture. Drop the rest of the cocoa mixture and pumpkin mixture with a spoon over the pumpkin layer and gently swirl.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Allow brownies to cool. Pull brownies out of the pan using the extended parchment paper. Cut and serve.

Leslie recommends pairing these recipes with a port wine.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG

