Halloween Specials at Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen was founded in 2015 in Arizona and is known for its over-the-top brunch experience, including the original and biggest build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar, resulting in those over-the-top Bloody Marys precariously stacked with various food.

Besides building your own Bloody Marys, patrons at the Hash Kitchen will also enjoy some disco décor and DJ booths that will serve up weekly live entertainment.

In addition to the regular menu, through Halloween, you can experience these special foods and drinks:

- Graveyard Cannoli Donuts: Topped with Oreo cookie crumbles and juicy gummy worms.

- Monster Mash Mimosas: Your Choice of Carmel Apple or Pumpkin Spice Cotton Candy, mystery edible glitter, topped with our favorite spider friends.

- Dracula's Bloody Mary: Spicy chimoy rim and your very own set of dentures.

For more information please visit: hashkitchen.com.