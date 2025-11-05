Here are a few simple ways to keep your pup safe and happy during Thanksgiving festivities

As the holiday season kicks off, our homes fill with family, laughter, and delicious food.

While Thanksgiving is a time for joy and connection, it can also bring unexpected hazards for our furry friends.

Jenny Hardman went to Dogtopia and talked with Area Marketing Manager Myhriah Young for some simple ways to keep your pup safe and happy during the festivities.

1. Watch the Menu: Foods like turkey bones, onions, garlic, grapes, raisins, and chocolate are all dangerous for dogs. Keep plates and leftovers out of reach, and remind guests not to share scraps.

2. Create a Quiet Space: With visitors and excitement, dogs can easily become overwhelmed. Set up a cozy space with their bed, favorite toy, and some calm music to help them relax.

3. Decorate with Care: Candles, seasonal plants, and décor with small parts can tempt curious pups. Keep them out of reach and ensure your home stays safe and festive.

4. Plan for Guests: Make sure everyone knows the house rules for interacting with your dog—especially kids who may be excited to play.

5. Stick to Routine: Keep mealtimes, walks, and potty breaks as close to normal as possible to help your dog feel comfortable.

