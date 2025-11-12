Here are some gift ideas for the holidays from Dawn's Corner

Dawn McCarthy, Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner, is helping us kick off the holidays with some great cookware and gift ideas.

Fresh Patch Cat Condo- Give your cat the ultimate play-and-relaxation station with the Fresh Patch Cat Condo this holiday season!

Alycat and the Christmas Cookie Swap- This is a sweet children's book about a Alycat and friends celebrating friendship and holiday cheer.

Lavender & Vine Cookware – Larder & Vine's 8-Pc Bakeware Set includes 2 baking sheets, 2 muffin tins, 1 loaf pan, 1 round cake pan, 1 square pan, and 1 roasting pan. The set is non-stick, made from aluminized steel, dishwasher / oven-safe, chemical-free, nestable for easy storage and comes in 6 fun colors. Now we have dessert- it's time for Food in the Oval Dutch Oven- This large oval 8 quart Dutch Oven is designed to elevate your everyday cooking experience. Perfect for simmering soups, baking artisan bread, or crafting delicious one-pot meals, this versatile essential seamlessly transitions from stovetop to oven.

ActionHeat Battery Heated Apparel – ActionHeat features built-in heating elements that keep you warm in any weather, and with the cold in Utah-they have a ton of products to keep everyone comfortable on those cold days and nights. The line includes heated jackets, vests, gloves, socks, blankets and more! They also have just launched something new… Officially Licensed NFL Heated Gear so you can stay warm and support your favorite team on and off the field.

Essence Nasal Diffuser- The perfect stocking stuffer, and gift of health. Essence essentials nasal diffuser rings are for every moment—at home or on the go with Hands-Free Aromatherapy.

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.

