Here are some movies to watch on a Halloween night in

With tomorrow being Halloween Critic Tony Toscano has a few what to watch suggestions.

Streaming on Peacock is the new horror series "Crystal Lake," it's a prequel to "Friday the 13th". It's 1971 (eight years before the events of the 1980 film), Pamela Voorhees is a single mother who is grieving after her sickly son Jason drowned at Camp Crystal Lake almost a year earlier. Tony says, "Crystal Lake is a terrific and scary series you can binge watch Halloween night." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Angel is the 'end of the world' series "Homestead". The series follows a family as they try to survive after a world-ending tragedy. Tony says, "Homestead, now in its second season, offers up a well acted and produced dystopian story the family can watch together. He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the horror sequel to Emily Bronte's "Wuthering Heights" titled "Wuthering Heights: House of the Damned". In this cinematic continuation of Bronte's story, Catherine's vengeful ghost haunts the halls while her obsessed lover, Heathcliff, riddled with despair, obeys her dark will, turning murderous on all who dwell there.

Tony says, "Wuthering Heights: House of the Damned is a solid Gothic horror movie that dives into the deep end of guilt, remorse, love and obsession. It is well worth your time to see."

You can get more movie news at screenchatter.com.