Here are some of the best games to break out on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is all about getting together for food, and good times.

So once the turkey is gobbled up, what are some ways to make sure your Thanksgiving gathering goes down as one of the most fun events ever?

Darin Adams, One and Only Game King, has his suggestions for the best games to break out on Thanksgiving.

Fanzone Football

If turkey is #1 at Thanksgiving, then football has to be #2. This brand new game is perfect for the football fans. It's a talking electronic game that spits out football trivia questions and players have to buzz in to determine if it's true or false. It looks a little like the "old school" Simon game, but is packed with football trivia and the "game host" walks you through the questions.

MicroMacro

This is almost more of an activity. It come with a large "foldable" map that you can spread out on a table or tape up on the wall. It's kind of like "Where's Waldo" and a mystery game with hidden pictures tucked in. You get clues to solve the mystery and then have to find items on the giant map. You could put this as guests are arriving for an unstructured group activity. It's also a nice "post dinner" game as some people are cleaning up and others are looking for something fun to do. There are various version, included a new "Kids" version that comes with a little book to solve several short mysteries.

This or That

How well do you know the people at your Thanksgiving Dinner table? Put out a "pyramid" of cards that ask "this or that" questions. One person determines the path they would pick and then everyone else tries to guess how they ended up. Do you know if they would be a cat person or a dog person? Do they like mountains or the beach? Guess right and you win.

Piles If you're looking for a fast, chaotic game to get the get people engaged, Piles is the game for that. You can work off that second piece of pumpkin pie with a round or two. Everyone has six piles of cards. There are various articles of clothing on each card and you're trying to sort things out and swap cards to get all your pile the same clothing. It's frantic as you pick up a pile and see if you can swap something with the four cards in the middle. If not, grab another pile. Keep going until you've got all six piles matching.

Festive Curiosities Puzzle

Now that Thanksgiving dinner is behind us, we're officially in the Christmas season, so what better to celebrate that than with the first Christmas puzzle? This is a simple 200-piece Christmas puzzle so it doesn't take too much time to put together. It's packed with everyone's favorite things about Christmas. Puzzles are perfect since people can come and go while putting pieces together. It's a casual and non-structured activity for as many or as few people as want to help out.

There's something for everyone in these new games and activities.

There are also some games that are guaranteed to be hits with a big group.

Fun Facts Hitster

Grab the Mic

You Can't Say Umm

Think Fast

Just One

The links to these and the 5 Thanksgiving games can all be found at One and Only Game King on Instagram, along with Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

