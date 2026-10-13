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Here are your reviews for new releases in home entertainment from Screen Chatter Film Critic Tony Toscano

New in Home Entertainment
Here are reviews for new releases in home entertainment.
New Releases in Home Entertainment
Posted

Streaming on Hulu is the action / drama "Apollo Has Fallen". After the events in "Paris Has Fallen," MI6 agents Zara and Vincent face a dangerous mission facing ruthless mercenaries, past betrayals, and a deadly virus threat. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Apollo Has Fallen is a dry and slow to start series that stalls out in the first 3 episodes." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the horror / thriller "Beware Boiuna".
A team of young doctors embark on a humanitarian mission through the Amazon rain forest but their arrival draws the attention of an ancient predator called "The Boiuna". Tony says, "Beware Boiuna is a terrific popcorn movie and perfect for Halloween." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Streaming on TUBI is R.L. Stine's "Pumpkinhead 2" starring Cassandra Peterson. When a new Pumpkinhead curse awakens in Redhaven, The kids must stop it before it claims the entire town. Tony says, "Pumpkinhead 2 is a fun and scary Halloween romp aimed at teens and families." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

For more movie content, visit Tony's website at screenchatter.com

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