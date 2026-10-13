Here are your reviews for new releases in home entertainment from Screen Chatter Film Critic Tony Toscano

Streaming on Hulu is the action / drama "Apollo Has Fallen". After the events in "Paris Has Fallen," MI6 agents Zara and Vincent face a dangerous mission facing ruthless mercenaries, past betrayals, and a deadly virus threat. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Apollo Has Fallen is a dry and slow to start series that stalls out in the first 3 episodes." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the horror / thriller "Beware Boiuna".

A team of young doctors embark on a humanitarian mission through the Amazon rain forest but their arrival draws the attention of an ancient predator called "The Boiuna". Tony says, "Beware Boiuna is a terrific popcorn movie and perfect for Halloween." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Streaming on TUBI is R.L. Stine's "Pumpkinhead 2" starring Cassandra Peterson. When a new Pumpkinhead curse awakens in Redhaven, The kids must stop it before it claims the entire town. Tony says, "Pumpkinhead 2 is a fun and scary Halloween romp aimed at teens and families." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

For more movie content, visit Tony's website at screenchatter.com

