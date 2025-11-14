Here are your weekend movie reviews including for "The Running Man" and "Now You See Me: Now You Don't"

Streaming on Prime is the new action / comedy "Playdate". When Brian is fired from his job he becomes a stay-at-home dad and accepts a playdate invitation from another stay-at-home dad who turns out to be a loose cannon. The film stars Kevin James and Alan Ritchson and is directed by Luke Greenwood. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Playdate is a silly formulaic comedy suited for one of those 'I just need something to watch while I fold the clothes' days." He gives it a C and it's rated PG-13.

In selected theaters is the drama "Sentimental Value". The film explores a family's pain and joy as the story explores their memories and the healing power of art and love. Tony says, "Sentimental Value takes a deep dive into the intricate weave of family connections, disappointments, joys and forgiveness. This is a wonderfully delicate and touching film." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

In selected theaters is the crime / caper film "Now You See Me: Now You Don't". In the third film in the franchise, a diamond heist reunites the retired Horsemen as they target dangerous criminals. Tony says, "After two sequels, I feel the magic has run out for this franchise. The film feels tired and lacks the luster it once had." He gives it a C and it's rated PG-13.

Also in selected theaters is the remake of the 1987 film "The Running Man" starring Glen Powell. In a dystopian future, a man joins a deadly TV game show in which contestants are pursued by "hunters" hired to kill them. Tony says, "The Running Man is a terrific non-stop action thrill ride. So grab your popcorn and check this one out on the biggest screen possible." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

You can get more movie news from Tony at screenchatter.com.