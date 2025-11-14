Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Here are your weekend movie reviews including for "The Running Man" and "Now You See Me: Now You Don't"

At the Movies
Here are your weekend movie reviews with film critic Tony Toscano.
At the Movies
Posted

Streaming on Prime is the new action / comedy "Playdate". When Brian is fired from his job he becomes a stay-at-home dad and accepts a playdate invitation from another stay-at-home dad who turns out to be a loose cannon. The film stars Kevin James and Alan Ritchson and is directed by Luke Greenwood. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Playdate is a silly formulaic comedy suited for one of those 'I just need something to watch while I fold the clothes' days." He gives it a C and it's rated PG-13.

In selected theaters is the drama "Sentimental Value". The film explores a family's pain and joy as the story explores their memories and the healing power of art and love. Tony says, "Sentimental Value takes a deep dive into the intricate weave of family connections, disappointments, joys and forgiveness. This is a wonderfully delicate and touching film." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

In selected theaters is the crime / caper film "Now You See Me: Now You Don't". In the third film in the franchise, a diamond heist reunites the retired Horsemen as they target dangerous criminals. Tony says, "After two sequels, I feel the magic has run out for this franchise. The film feels tired and lacks the luster it once had." He gives it a C and it's rated PG-13.

Also in selected theaters is the remake of the 1987 film "The Running Man" starring Glen Powell. In a dystopian future, a man joins a deadly TV game show in which contestants are pursued by "hunters" hired to kill them. Tony says, "The Running Man is a terrific non-stop action thrill ride. So grab your popcorn and check this one out on the biggest screen possible." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

You can get more movie news from Tony at screenchatter.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE