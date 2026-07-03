Here's a delicious recipe for your Independence Day BBQs

Chef Jeff's Red, White & Blue Burgers

Perfect for Independence Day • Makes 6 burgers

Ingredients

Blueberry BBQ Sauce

· 1 cup fresh blueberries

· 1/2 cup ketchup

· 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

· 3 tbsp brown sugar

· 1 tbsp molasses

· 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

· 1 tsp soy sauce

· 1 tsp smoked paprika

· 1/2 tsp chili powder

· 1/2 tsp kosher salt

· 1/4 tsp black pepper

Apple Slaw

· 3 cups shredded cabbage

· 1 large Cosmic Crisp apple, julienned (Honeycrisp also works)

· 1/3 cup mayonnaise

· 1 1/2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

· 1 tsp fresh lemon juice

· 1/2 tsp celery seed

· Salt & pepper

Burgers

· 2 lb ground beef & pork blend

· Kosher salt & black pepper

· 6 brioche buns, buttered and toasted

· 6 slices white cheddar

· 2 large ripe tomatoes, sliced

· Blueberry BBQ sauce

· Apple slaw

· Crispy fried onions (optional)

Directions

1. Combine all BBQ sauce ingredients in a saucepan. Simmer 12–15 minutes until blueberries burst. Blend until smooth and simmer 2–3 minutes more until glossy.

2. Mix the apple slaw ingredients and refrigerate.

3. Divide meat into six 1/3-pound patties and season with salt and pepper.

4. Cook on a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat 4–5 minutes per side, topping with cheddar during the last minute.

5. Toast the buttered brioche buns.

6. Spread BBQ sauce on the bottom bun. Add the burger, tomato slices, another spoonful of BBQ sauce, apple slaw and crispy fried onions if desired. Top with the bun and serve.

Chef Jeff Tips

· The blueberry should complement—not overpower—the BBQ sauce.

· Cosmic Crisp apples stay crisp and sweet.

· Use thick tomato slices for the perfect fresh 'red' layer.

· Toast the buns well so they hold up to the sauce and slaw.

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.