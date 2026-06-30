Hey Utah - Check Your Roof!

Most Utah homeowners haven’t actually looked at their roof in years. Bighorn Roofing the family-owned Utah exterior contractor based on the Wasatch Front decided to do something about it.

Today the company releases “Check Your Roof,” an original country-rap song written, produced, and shot by the Bighorn team. The song is live now on Spotify, Apple Music, and every major streaming platform, search Bighorn Roofing. The full music video drops July 4, the same day America turns 250 and right alongside Utah’s own 250th anniversary celebration.

In the video, Bighorn President and Owner Bryce Rose is styled as Post Malone. Operations Director Beau Adams plays the Morgan Wallen role. The cast is filled out by real members of the Bighorn team: sales reps, crew, the people who actually install Utah’s roofs every day.

“We got tired of generic roofing ads. So we wrote a song instead.”

Why a roofing company made a music video

“Homeowners tune roofing ads out, we tune them out ourselves,” said Bryce Rose. “But everyone remembers a song. If ‘Check Your Roof’ gets stuck in your head and you actually look up at your shingles this summer, we did our job.”

The campaign is intentionally local. Bighorn Roofing is family-owned and Utah-based. Bryce leads the company alongside his wife Anya Rose, the company’s Marketing and Growth Director, with Beau Adams running operations and Brandie Adams in production. The music video, song, and rollout were produced entirely in-house — no agency.

“Utah’s turning 250. America’s turning 250. We wanted to mark the moment with something distinctly Utah, unexpected, a little weird, and made with our own hands,” Rose said. “It’s a love letter to the place we live and work.”

Free roof checks all summer

The song is the hook. The real point is what comes next: Bighorn is offering free, no-pressure roof inspections to any Utah homeowner through the end of summer. No sales pitch, no obligation, just an honest look.

“Sometimes the answer is you’ve got plenty of life left, and that’s worth knowing too,” Rose said. “We want homeowners to actually know what’s over their heads.”

Utah is in the middle of an active wildfire season, more than 340 fires are burning across the state, including the Iron Fire that forced the evacuation of Eureka and the Bonneville Fire on the Salt Lake foothills. Bighorn installs James Hardie fiber cement siding, which is classified non-combustible under ASTM E136 a material increasingly relevant for homeowners along the wildland interface. Storm season and Utah’s freeze-thaw cycles add to the urgency.

Homeowners can book a free inspection at <b>gobighorn.com</b>

The full music video premieres July 4 on YouTube (search Bighorn Roofing).

About Bighorn Roofing

Bighorn Roofing is a family-owned, Utah-based residential and commercial exterior contractor. The company is the only GAF President’s Club 3-Star contractor in Utah a credential held by fewer than 1% of roofing contractors nationally. Bighorn is also GAF Master Elite certified, FORTIFIED certified, James Hardie Preferred, and Owens Corning Preferred. Bighorn offers a Triple Stack Warranty: a 50-year GAF material warranty, up to a 40-year GAF-backed workmanship warranty, and Bighorn’s own Forever Workmanship Guarantee. Bighorn Roofing has installed thousands of exterior projects across the Wasatch Front and holds a 4.8-star average across 500+ reviews.

Learn more at gobighorn.com or call 801-305-4851.