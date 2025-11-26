Holiday magic is in the air on Park City's Historic Main Street

The holidays have arrived on Historic Main Street in Park City and whether you're a resident or a visitor you'll enjoy the magic all around.

Jenny Hardman visited the heart of her home town to talk about the special events going on this year.

On Small Business Saturday, locally-owned shops, boutiques, galleries and restaurants will be brimming with handcrafted goods and one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone special on your holiday list.

When you shop local, you're supporting artists, makers and small business owners like Jessica McCleary, owner of Mountain Town Olive Oil. They specialize in olive oil and vinegars for your kitchen or for gifts.

Take a break from the shopping and enjoy one of the cozy cafes and award-winning dining destinations along Main.

From Small Business Saturday through Christmas Eve, you're encouraged to vote for your favorite Silver & Snow holiday window display. You can scan the snowflake at each participating window.

Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place window displays will be announced the day after Christmas.

Be sure to stick around on Small Business Saturday day to celebrate the magic of the holidays as Main Street comes alive with lights, music and festive cheer.

The Holiday Lights Ceremony is from 4-6pm on Saturday, November 29, 2025. Main Street's holiday displays will be lighted to turn it into a sparkling winter wonderland.

The first 200 attendees will receive complimentary holiday light necklaces and candy canes.

Don't forget to take a festive walk down Main Street as the much-loved Snow Globe Art Stroll makes its return starting Thanksgiving evening.

Local artists have created seven unique scenes within life-sized snow globes, each with a hidden silver snowflake.

You can learn more about each of these activities at historicparkcityutah.com.