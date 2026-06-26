How long should your Utah roof and siding really last?

If you watched our June segment with Bighorn Roofing on FOX 13's The Place, you heard Bryce Rose and Brandie Adams break down something most Utah homeowners get wrong about their roof and siding — how long they should actually last.

Ask ten roofers and you'll get ten different answers. Twenty years. Twenty five. Maybe thirty if you're lucky. The truth, here in Utah, is that a properly installed asphalt shingle roof should give you 25 to 30 years. Quality siding, like James Hardie fiber cement, can go 40 plus. Bighorn has customers living under roofs and behind siding in those ranges right now.

But those numbers come with a big “if.”

The Four Things That Have to Line Up

As Bryce explained on the segment, lifespan isn't decided by the shingle on the package. It's decided by four things working together.

The right product for your home. Not every shingle is built for Utah. Our UV exposure, snow loads, and freeze thaw cycles are brutal on roofing systems. The shingle that performs in Texas isn't always the right call in Park City. The same logic applies to siding.

The right installation practices. This is where most roofs quietly lose ten to fifteen years of life. Nail placement, underlayment, flashing details, ventilation. None of it shows up in your driveway photo. All of it shows up in year fifteen when things start failing.

The right crew. As Brandie shared on the segment, a great shingle installed by a rushed or undertrained crew becomes a fifteen year roof wearing a thirty year label. Bighorn is one of the only GAF 3-Star President's Club contractors in Utah, which means their crews are held to the highest training and quality standards in the industry. All crews are in-house, never subcontracted.

The right contractor. The one still standing in year ten when you have a question. The one who pulls permits, follows code, and backs their work in writing.

If any one of those four is off, you're paying for a roof you won't get.

Not All Shingles Are Created Equal

One thing the segment didn't have time to dig into — different shingles have different life expectancies, and the gap is wider than most homeowners realize.

A basic three tab shingle is generally rated for around 20 to 25 years, but in Utah's climate most won't actually make it that long. A standard architectural shingle steps you up to a 25 to 30 year range. Premium architectural shingles, like GAF Timberline HDZ, are engineered for longer life and stronger wind ratings. And designer shingles, like GAF Grand Sequoia or UHDZ, can push toward the upper end of that 30 year range when paired with the right system.

The shingle you choose sets the ceiling. The install determines whether you actually hit it.

Why Utah Is Harder on Homes Than Most Places

Our climate punishes shortcuts. Summer surface temperatures on a dark roof can hit 160 degrees. Winter brings ice dams, wind driven snow, and rapid freeze thaw cycles that work on every seam and fastener. Add in our altitude and UV intensity, and Utah exteriors age faster than the same materials would in a milder climate.

And then there's wildfire. As of late June, Utah has more than 340 active wildfires burning across the state. The Iron Fire near Eureka has forced the evacuation of the entire town and burned over 31,000 acres. The Bonneville Fire ignited right on the Salt Lake foothills next to the University of Utah. The Cottonwood Fire near Beaver tripled in size overnight.

For homeowners on the benches, in the foothills, or anywhere near the wildland interface, your roof and siding are your home's first line of defense against embers.

This is one of the biggest reasons Bighorn installs James Hardie fiber cement siding here in Utah. Hardie board is classified as non combustible under ASTM E136, which means it won't ignite from embers, won't fuel a fire, and stands up to radiant heat in a way that vinyl and wood simply can't. Paired with proper installation — correct gapping, fastening, and flashing details — it gives Utah homeowners a serious upgrade in both longevity and fire resilience.

June Is the Right Time to Plan

As Brandie mentioned on the segment, June and July are some of the best months to replace a roof or update siding. The weather cooperates, schedules are predictable, and homeowners can plan the project around their summer.

Many Bighorn customers book the work, leave for vacation, and come home to a new roof or new exterior. Bighorn handles the cleanup, the communication, and the crew. Homeowners get peace of mind. Bighorn gets to do what they do best.

The Bighorn Price Lock

Material costs move. Supply chains shift. Insurance rates change. Bighorn does one thing no other Utah roofing or siding contractor does. If they quote your project today, they will hold that price for a full year.

That means you can plan ahead. Budget on your terms. Schedule the work for the season that fits your life, not theirs. No pressure to sign today to “save” something that might not be there tomorrow.

Signs It Might Be Time for an Inspection

If you're a Utah homeowner watching the segment and wondering whether your roof is in that danger zone, here are a few things to look for:

• Your roof is 20 years or older

• Missing, curling, or cracked shingles visible from the ground

• Granule loss — dark, sand like material collecting in your gutters

• Water stains on ceilings or soft spots in the attic

• Siding that's cracked, warped, or pulling away from the home

If you're even asking the question, that's your gut telling you something. An inspection is free and doesn't obligate you to anything.

About Bighorn Roofing

Bighorn Roofing is a family-owned, Utah-based exterior contractor specializing in roofing, siding, windows, and gutters. Bighorn is the only GAF 3-Star President's Club contractor in Utah — a credential held by fewer than 1% of roofing contractors nationally. They are also GAF Master Elite certified, FORTIFIED certified, James Hardie Preferred Contractor, and Owens Corning Preferred Contractor.

All crews are in-house and continuously trained. Bighorn has installed thousands of roofs across the Wasatch Front and holds a 4.8 star rating across 400+ Google reviews.

Schedule Your Free Inspection

Whether your home is two years old or twenty, Bighorn will come out, take a look, and give you an honest read. Sometimes the answer is you've got plenty of life left — and that's worth knowing too.

Visit gobighorn.com. or call 801-305-4851 to schedule your free exterior health check.

Built on trust. Backed by craft.

**Prepared by Bighorn Roofing Marketing | gobighorn.com | 801-305-4851