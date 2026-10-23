How to keep Halloween decorations from harming backyard birds: 5 easy tips for a safer season

While skeletons and jack-o'-lanterns bring the fun, some seasonal decorations can pose hazards for feathered visitors.

Stretchy spiderwebs and loose netting are the biggest concerns, because birds can become entangled. Imitation fruit, painted pumpkins and deflated decorations also deserve a closer look, especially when they leave paint flakes or loose plastic within reach.

Birdfy is sharing easy ways to keep the thrills while giving backyard birds fewer frights:

1. Evict the outdoor cobwebs and netting. Keep stretchy webbing indoors and avoid loose decorative netting on trees, shrubs and fences, where birds can become tangled, trapped and injured while trying to escape. This is one of the biggest problems for birds and other flying creatures — including the spookiest of bats.

2. Pick unpainted pumpkins over plastic snacks. Choose natural, unpainted pumpkins and gourds instead of imitation berries or fruit, which birds may mistake for food. In addition, keep painted pumpkins out of birds' reach, particularly if the paint is peeling or flaking.

3. Keep the bird buffet clear. Place decorations away from feeders and birdbaths, and avoid loose threads or netting that could snag birds as they stop by for a snack or drink.

4. Give your glow a curfew. Switch off decorative outdoor lights after the festivities to reduce unnecessary nighttime lighting. Extensive, brightly lit displays may be more of a concern than a few porch lights, so keep lighting modest and use a timer.

5. Clean up promptly. Remove damaged or deflated inflatable decorations right away, and always dispose of any damaged or old decorations correctly. Collect broken pieces, peeling paint, loose plastic or fabric and dispose of them, then take down and store seasonal decorations promptly after Halloween.

For more information, visit birdfy.com.