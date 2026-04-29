How you can elevate your next backyard party

You can turn your backyard into a memorable celebration space without having to do any "heavy lifting".

With graduation, weddings, and family gatherings all coming up this spring and summer, we asked Summit Party Rentals for some ways to elevate a backyard party.

They say the easiest way is to help guests fell comfortable in your space. Add shade with umbrellas or tents and upgrade from folding tables to linened tables with real place settings.

They also say create one focal "wow" area like a styled bar or lounge and plan your layout so guests will naturally mingle.

Most people don't think about everything that goes in to hosting.

Summit Party Rentals can help with layout, flow, shade, guest comfort, and the little details that make a party feel polished, so hosts can enjoy it as well!

From tables, chairs, linens, and glassware to tents, umbrellas, and statement pieces, they provide the infrastructure and style that make gatherings feel effortless and elevated.

They are having a graduation give-back promotion. Summit Party Rentals will give 25 percent of the rental order total back to the graduate's school.

You can learn more at summitpartyrentals.com.