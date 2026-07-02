How you can turn every mile you run, climb or hike into a meal for children,

The Ripline Foundation, a Park City-based nonprofit, has a goal of providing 1 million meals to children in 2026.

We talked with co-founder Terrence Moorehead about how the concept works.

He says participants visit riplinefoundation.org and pledge to run, bike, hike, climb, golf or take part in any outdoor physical activity.

They then recruit family and friends to become donation sponsors. As miles are logged, those sponsors contribute funds that go directly toward feeding children.

This summer they have Miles in the Wild which runs through September, and Balls Out, which is the summer golf challenge.

They are encouraging athletes in their preferred sport to rally networks of family, friends, coworkers and crews to sponsor their effort.

The financial impact of each dollar raised is significant. For every $1 donated, the foundation can generate 10 meals for children.

100 percent of the money raised goes to organizations that fight hunger including No Kid Hungry, Feeding America, Feed the Children and Vitamin Angels.

To learn more please visit riplinefoundation.org.