Hundreds Unite to Transform Parkway Park in a Single Day

What normally takes weeks was accomplished in just one day.

Yesterday, hundreds of volunteers, employees and community partners came together at Parkway Park in West Valley City to completely rebuild a 40-year-old playground into a vibrant new destination designed for today’s families.

The new 6,900-square-foot playground features 39 unique play elements, including a zipline and fully accessible artificial turf, creating an inclusive space where children of all abilities can play together. Volunteers also helped beautify the surrounding area through more than 20,000 square feet of murals and painting projects, turning the park into a colorful community centerpiece.

“This is more than a playground — it’s a place where families will gather, kids will grow and memories will be made for generations,” said Mary Elyse Farah, President of the Integrity Foundation. “At Integrity, service is one of our core values, and this project reflects our commitment to strengthening the communities where our employees live and work.”

Integrity, a national leader in life, health and wealth protection, launched the effort through the Integrity Foundation as part of its mission to invest in communities and support families. The company encourages employees to give back by providing two paid volunteer days each year for community service projects.

The transformation at Parkway Park was made possible through a strong partnership between Integrity, West Valley City and several local business and community organizations, including Big T Recreation, the project’s local playground installer.

“This project shows what can happen when public and private organizations come together around a shared purpose,” said Jamie Young, West Valley City Parks & Recreation Director. “The impact is immediate, visible and lasting for the families who use this park every day.”

West Valley City leaders, including Mayor Karen Lang and the Parks & Recreation Department, played a key role in helping bring the vision to life.

For community members, the investment means more than upgraded equipment. Parks like Parkway Park serve as gathering places where neighbors connect, children build friendships and families create traditions. The newly renovated space was intentionally designed to be safe, inclusive and welcoming to everyone.

Ultimately, organizers say the project is about creating a stronger sense of belonging and ensuring every child has a place to play, explore and thrive.