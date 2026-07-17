If you're looking for a low-maintenance girl, Lulu is for you!

Meet our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week — Lulu!

She's low-maintenance because she's already been house trained and has all her manners.

Lulu is a 10-year-old sweet Shitzu looking for her forever home.

She is a real snuggle bug and good around kids, dogs and cats too.

She's described as gentle, quiet, affectionate and friendly.

Lulu is spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations, chipped and ready to find her family with her brand new "do".

If you'd like to meet Lulu, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will have an adoption event at the Petco in Taylorsville, 1786 W 5400 S, Taylorsville, UT 84129, on Saturday, July 18, 2026 from 1-4pm.

