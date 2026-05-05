If you're still not sure what to get Mom this Mother's Day, we've got you covered with these ideas from Lifestyle Expert Carmen Ordonez.

First, for the mom who loves beauty products, Carmen says she'll love the brand Sol De Janeiro. Their products will leave you with a "just-left-the-spa" kind of glow and offer 48 hour hydration. There's also a floral fragrance that will take you to a tropical paradise. For more information visit soldejaneiro.com

Speaking of paradise, for the mom who is always planning her next trip, the brand AWAY is calling her name! The large flex suitcase is perfect for international travel and long vacations and it makes traveling stress-free! Pair it with the chic AWAY weekend bag and mom will be all set! For more information visit awaytravel.com.

You can follow Carmen @carmenordoneztv.