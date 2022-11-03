If you're traveling for the holidays, now is the time to get your car ready

Fox 13's The PLACE and Les Schwab are teaming up for Candy Cane Corner, a holiday gift program for the families served by The Road Home and Volunteers of America, Utah and First Step House.

Last year, through the generosity of the community, Candy Cane Corner provided holiday gifts to more than 2,000 Utahns in need.

We're hoping to grow the program to serve even more.

Visit any Les Schwab across the state between November 1, 2022 and November 28, 2022 to make a donation.

The most needed items include:

o New, unused children's toys

o Teen hobby items such as earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts and crafts, etc.

o Diapers (size 4, 5, and 6) and wipes

o Full size blankets

o Wrapping paper & tape

o Food storage container sets

o Gift cards to stores like WalMart, Target, Smith's, Visa, etc.

While you're at Les Schwab, you may want to get your vehicle ready for any holiday travelling you're planning.

Jenny stopped by Les Schwab to see what it takes to get your vehicle winter-ready.

Steve Boekholder says negotiating snow and ice is no problem with proper winter tires. Les Schwab has a full inventory of traction tires, both studless and studded, chains, and other devices to meet your winter weather needs.

Steve also gave us some safety tips for driving on slick roads:



Make sure that you allow extra time and slow down

Whether you're cornering, stopping, accelerating or driving on a straightaway, reducing speeds is the key to safe winter driving

Inclement weather can, on occasion, send you off route. Make sure you have plenty of fuel to safely get to your destination.

On November 17, we invite you to join us at Les Schwab in South Jordan and Ogden for a donation blitz. Come take a selfie with Santa, enjoy a treat, and donate to Candy Cane Corner.

For more information please visit fox13now.com/candycane.