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IFA is bringing back Feeding Furriends Food Drive to make it easy for you to help animals in need

Feeding Furriends Food Drive
(The Place Advertiser) - IFA is bringing back Feeding Furriends Food Drive to make it easy for you to help animals in need.
Feeding Furriends Food Drive
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IFA is partnering with local shelters and community partners in their Feeding Furriends Food Drive happening November 2 to 14, 2026.

Donations made during that time will help animals who need food across the state and the Intermountain West.

IFA is teaming up with Hill's Science and Victor Pet Food to donate it to animal shelters, rescues and sanctuaries.

Their IFA livestock feeds come from the historic IFA Draper Feed Mill.

This is the sixth year of Furriends and so far more than 147,500 pounds of food and $46,500 has been donated, feeding more than 20,500 animals.

You can give back at any IFA country Store and learn more by visiting info.ifa.coop/animalfooddrive.

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