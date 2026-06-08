Imagination meets the American spirit this summer at Thanksgiving Point's Imaginaria

This summer, Imaginaria transforms the 50-acre Ashton Gardens into an extraordinary festival experience where imagination meets the American spirit.

From hands-on discovery and interactive creativity to moments of patriotic wonder, children of all ages will explore what makes America truly America.

Ashley Hawk was there to see the giant 40 foot Statue of Liberty, as well as replicas of the Lincoln Memorial, Liberty Bell, Mount Rushmore, and Washington Monument.

Guests can also experience the Mars dig pit to find alien bones.

At Imaginaria this year there's also a VP experience where guests can choose from three different space missions.

There's also a field of American flags, an inflatable obstacle course, a giant slide and themed play zones.

Imaginaria runs through August 22nd and you can get your tickets at Thanksgivingpoint.org.