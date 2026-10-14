In the market for a hot tub or spa? Head to Thanksgiving Point this weekend!

In the market for a hot tub or swim spa? Head to Thanksgiving Point this weekend!

Bullgrog Spas is hosting its biggest clearance of the year at the Thanksgiving Point Show Barn for three-days only.

This Factory Direct Clearance Event features hot tubs and swim spas, including scratch-and-dent and Factory Certified refurbished spas with discounts of up to 50 percent off, plus special financing options (terms and credit approval apply).

Bullfrog Spas features the patented JetPak® Therapy System, with interchangeable massage JetPaks that allow owners to personalize their hydrotherapy experience. The system is designed for powerful, efficient massage tailored to individual preferences.

There will be a range of options for backyard spaces, lifestyles and budgets.

But, inventory is limited, and all models are priced to sell.

The sale is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, October 15-17, 2026.

Visit BullfrogSpas.com for more information.