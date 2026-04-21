Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
19  WX Alerts
The Place

Actions

In this week's foodie findings, an 18-inch hot dog and "totchos"

Tasty Tuesday
Here are this week's foodie findings.
Tasty Tuesday
Posted

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Chase takes us to Landmark Grill and The Ballpark at America First Field.

At the Landmark Grill in Midvale, he recommends:

Totchos - crispy tater tots, loaded with queso, cheddar cheese, house black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole.
Wings
Spicy Peanut Butter Burger - 1/3 lb house-made beef patty topped with spicy peanut butter, crispy bacon, cheddar and a drizzle of hot honey, all on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Then it's off to The Ballpark at America First Field where Chase says you need to try:

18 inch Hot Dog
3 foot 5lb Loaded Fries
Loaded Mac N Cheese

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE