In this week's foodie findings, an 18-inch hot dog and "totchos"

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Chase takes us to Landmark Grill and The Ballpark at America First Field.

At the Landmark Grill in Midvale, he recommends:

Totchos - crispy tater tots, loaded with queso, cheddar cheese, house black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole.

Wings

Spicy Peanut Butter Burger - 1/3 lb house-made beef patty topped with spicy peanut butter, crispy bacon, cheddar and a drizzle of hot honey, all on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Then it's off to The Ballpark at America First Field where Chase says you need to try:

18 inch Hot Dog

3 foot 5lb Loaded Fries

Loaded Mac N Cheese

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