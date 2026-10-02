International Festival celebrates cultural diversity through the arts

The International Festival "Yo Nací en este País" or "I Was Born in This Country" celebrates cultural diversity through art, music, dance, history, and traditions.

The event gives artists an opportunity to share their talent and represent their heritage through live performances.

The festival is more than entertainment, it's about identity, cultural pride, community and connection for Utah families.

At the festival there will be folkloric dance performances, live music performed by local artists, choir performances, the election of the Queen of Folklore Dance, and the opportunity to meet people from different backgrounds and celebrate our multicultural community.

Everyone's invited!

"I Was Born in This Country" is on Saturday, October 10, 2026 from 6-8pm at the Black Box Theater in the Sorenson Center, 1383 S. 900 W., Salt Lake City.

You can purchase tickets here and learn more on Instagram @internationalyonacifestival, @raices_usa and @internationalfolkklorequeen/.