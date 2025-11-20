Is it time to do the penny test on your tire's tread?

How's the tread on your tires?

If you haven't checked in a while, now would be a good time to do so because we all know some will be here soon!

Jenny Hardman visited Les Schwab Tire Center in South Salt Lake and learned how to check a tire's tread with the penny test.

Store Manager Steve Boekholder says put the penny head-side down in the tread of your tire. If you can see Lincoln's head, it's time to get new tires.

All Les Schwab Tire Centers have tires in stock to fit any type of vehicle, and they can help you select the right tires for you.

They will also switch out your summer and winter tires if you need them to.

While you're there, make sure to donate to Candy Cane Corner.

Join FOX 13, Les Schwab Tire Centers and FinWise Bank and help make the season bright for Utah families affected by homelessness through our annual Candy Cane Corner donation campaign.

Top needed items this holiday season include:

Diapers (Sizes 4, 5, 6) and wipes

Children’s Toys (Must be non-violent - ex. no swords)

Sports balls

Skateboards and scooters

Makeup (individual and sets)

Teen hobby items (earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.)

Full size blankets

Food storage containers

Pots and pans

Gift cards in $5, $10, $25 increments (Walmart, Target, Amazon, Visa, etc.)

Wrapping paper, bows and tape

ALL ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND UNWRAPPED.

You can also text "CANDYCANE", all one word, to 50155 to donate monetarily.

We will be having a Donation Blitz at Les Schwab at 251 North 400 West in Kaysville on Friday, November 21, 2025 from 11am and 7pm.

Bring your kids between 4-6pm to meet Mrs. Claus, see reindeer and meet members of our team!