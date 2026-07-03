It's always a good day to be on a boat with Deer Creek Island Resort.

It's always a good day to be on Deer Creek Reservoir in a boat from Deer Creek Island Resort.

They rent out all kinds of boats, including ones with captains that Ashley Hawk took a ride on.

She was even able to get in the water and do some kite surfing, which is a popular activity along with wake surfing and tubing.

If you don't feel the need for speed, they also rent pontoon boats that are perfect for hanging out on the water in the shade!

They also rent out personal watercraft like wave runners, jets skis and kayaks.

Deer Creek Island Resort at Deer Creek State Park is celebrating its 40th anniversary this summer.

Jonathan Wagstaff's parents opened the resort back in 1986 and he says over the years he and his eight siblings have all worked at the resort.

After playing on the water, they also have the Lakehouse Restaurant where you can dine.

Be sure to get reservations for all of your activities online at deercreekislandresort.com and reserve early for weekends and holidays!