Jason F. Wright's "The Christmas Jars Cookbook" is back!

Author Jason Wright's novel "Christmas Jars" came out over 20 years ago, and last year he and his family released a new book that celebrates its tradition.

The Christmas Jars Cookbook was filled with recipes and crafts for things you're meant to gift, not keep!

This year there's a new Cookbook out — but this one is just for kids. Parents are not allowed to use the cookbook without children's supervision!

Jason and his grandkids joined us with some of the goodies you'll find inside, including the Less Famous Reindeer Pops (Rudolph got all of the attention) and the Not for Adults Gift Tags.

Jason is giving away a free signed copy of cookbook, signed by the kiddos too.

Enter by visiting jasonfwrite.com and follow along on Facebook @jfwbooks.

