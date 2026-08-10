Jenny Hardman gets first-ever mammogram with MountainStar Healthcare

Utah ranks among the lowest states in the nation for mammogram screenings, with only 67% of women reporting they’ve had a mammogram in the past two years. Health experts say that needs to change.

To help encourage more women to schedule screenings, FOX13’s The PLACE television host and Utah lifestyle personality, Jenny Hardman, documented her first mammogram experience at Solis Mammography – a department of MountainStar Healthcare’s St. Mark’s Hospital – hoping to ease fears and misconceptions surrounding the exam.

In October 2024, at 40 years old, Hardman announced that she and her husband, Craig, were expecting twins. In March 2025, she welcomed her adorable twins to the world and spent the next six months on maternity leave.

Hardman shared that she initially planned to get screened at age 40 but postponed the appointment after learning she was pregnant.

“I wanted to get it done as close to age 40 as possible,” she explained.

Now 41 years old and after she finished breastfeeding the twins, Hardman said she wanted to publicly share her experience to show other women the process is quick, manageable and important for long-term health.

“I expected the pain to be a lot worse,” Hardman said after the appointment. “Honestly, it was not bad at all.”

During the visit, Solis Mammography staff at St. Mark’s Hospital guided Hardman through the check-in and screening process while emphasizing comfort and convenience. Solis Mammography officials said they aim to create a spa-like environment to help reduce anxiety for patients, offering calming music, soft robes and personalized locker spaces.

“At every touchpoint, we work to bring our patients comfort – mentally, emotionally, and yes, even physically,” Jenny Santiago, MSRS, ARRT (R)(M), a local Center Director for Solis Mammography, said.

At Solis Mammography centers, dressing room lockers are named after iconic and influential women—including Susan B. Anthony, Marie Curie, Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Mother Teresa, Serena Williams, and Dolly Parton. It may come as no surprise; Dolly was Hardman’s choice!

Paired with other comforting details like heated robes and uplifting sticky notes left on mirrors by previous patients, these personal touches are meant to make women feel less like a number and more like an individual person.

Brooke Middleton, ARRT (R)(M), the lead mammography technologist at St. Mark’s Hospital and the colleague who performed Hardman’s mammogram, says annual mammograms are recommended for average-risk women.

“ACR recommends every year annually for average-risk women,” Middleton explained, referring to guidelines from the American College of Radiology. “Annual screening is one of the most effective ways to detect breast cancer early. When breast cancer is found at its earliest stage, the survival rate is 99%.”

“Your first mammogram is especially important because it establishes a baseline that helps your care team better monitor your breast health over time,” she added.

Results are typically available within days and are shared with both the patient and their physician through the MyChart app.

Hardman said the appointment took less than 30 minutes from start to finish and encouraged women not to delay screenings because of fear or busy schedules.

“Your family’s not going to be the same if you’re not here to be with them,” Hardman said. “Utah being the fifth worst — we’ve got to make the time.”

The center also offers walk-in mammogram appointments at locations ranging from Brigham City to Payson, making access more convenient for women across Utah.

“You can walk in, you can make a phone call, whatever works for your schedule,” Santiago added. “From convenient scheduling to fast results and even faster appointments, your time matters to us, too. As women, we need to make sure we’re making time for what truly matters.”

After her mammogram was complete, Hardman shared that results indicated she would need a biopsy. She was seen for that appointment at St. Mark’s Hospital as well, and was given the all clear!

Annual Mammogram Screenings

Turning 40 years old is an important milestone and a great time to make breast health part of your annual wellness routine. If you’re of average risk, you should begin having annual screenings starting at age 40. Your physician may refer you for a mammogram earlier if you have known risk factors or a family history that may impact your risks.

Screening mammograms are routine annual exams for women who are not experiencing any breast issues or symptoms of breast cancer. Screening mammogram appointments usually take about 30 minutes, with the actual imaging portion lasting only a few minutes for each breast.

Diagnostic mammograms are performed on women who are experiencing breast issues or symptoms of breast cancer, such as a breast lump, breast pain, dimpled or puckered skin, pain in the breast, or nipple discharge. A diagnostic mammogram includes additional targeted mammogram images used to evaluate the abnormal findings of a screening mammogram. Diagnostic mammograms require a physician’s order for scheduling.

Screening mammograms are covered by insurance and have a $0 out-of-pocket cost for most women. You can schedule a screening mammogram online in minutes at SolisMammo.com/schedule. Just select a center near you, a date and time, and enter your information. If you prefer to speak with someone to schedule, you can call (866) 717-2551.

For more information, visit SolisMammo.com.

St. Mark’s Hospital is one of eight MountainStar Healthcare hospitals in Utah.