Kerbobbled offers a uniquely versatile countertop arch designed to elevate any celebration.

Whether it's a birthday, holiday, seasonal event, or special milestone, one arch can be transformed instantly with interchangeable decorative banners and accessories.

Kerbobbled owner Brooke Fritz drew inspiration from her experience in event planning, where she frequently built full-size backdrop arches.

She realized how fun and practical it would be to create a miniature countertop version that could stay out year-round and be updated for every holiday or event.

It's easy to switch out the banners, they slide on and off so you can change for any occasion.

Brooke also showed off their new banner that ties in the Elf on the Shelf tradition. A pocket on the front is the perfect place for your family's Elf to arrive for the season.

Your elf's first appearance will feel extra magical and intentional, and the banner can stay up all season long as part of your holiday décor. You can also place your kids letters to Santa in the pocket to be taken straight to the North Pole.

The arch is crafted from solidpremium-grade metals chosen for durability and a polished, decorative finish.

You can learn more at kerbobbled.shop and on Instagram: @kerbobbled.