Kodachrome Basin State Park is a hidden gem just 30 minutes from Bryce Canyon Nat'l Park

As the summer comes to a close, so do our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE, so of course we're saving one of the best for last!

Kodachrome Basin State Park is a hidden gem, just 30 minutes from Bryce Canyon.

Ashley Hawk visited and talked with Park Manager Brandon Baugh who says the park really is unique because of its geologic features called sand pipes.

There are 67 of them in all, each hiking trail has at least one and some you can see from the drive to the park.

Speaking of hiking, Kodachrome has five different trails to explore, 15 miles total and each one offers a different view.

You can even hike to a backcountry campsite if you choose.

Kodachrome has 63 campsites, about half of them have hookups. There are also bunk houses with microwaves and fridges as well as bunk beds and nearby bathrooms with showers.

Brandon says they are known for having the best restrooms of all the state parks. They also have laundry facilities.

There are fun activities at the Visitor's Center for kids and adults alike, like corn hole, a climbing wall, and a fossil dig pit where you get to keep what you find.

Kodachrome is one of 46 state parks across Utah, and perfect stops for your next adventure.

Remember to stock up with supplies like coolers, tables, hats, sweatshirts as well as kayaks and canoes and life jackets for all of the fun you're going to have at a Lifetime store near you!

To learn more about the park, visit stateparks.utah.gov/parks/kodachrome-basin.