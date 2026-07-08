Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe
Korean BBQ Cheesesteaks with Gochujang Yum Yum Sauce
Ingredients
● For the Cheesesteaks
● 1 package Kroger Beef Shaved Steak (24 oz)
● 4 hoagie rolls
● 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
● 1 small onion, thinly sliced
● 1 Tbsp neutral oil
● 1 Tbsp sesame oil
● 8 slices low-moisture mozzarella
● 2 green onions, sliced
● Sesame seeds for garnish
● For the Korean BBQ Sauce
● 1/3 cup soy sauce
● 3 Tbsp brown sugar
● 1 1/2 Tbsp gochujang
● 1 tsp sesame oil
● 4 cloves garlic, minced
● 1 tsp grated fresh ginger
● 1 Tbsp rice vinegar
● For the Gochujang Yum Yum Sauce
● 1/2 cup mayonnaise
● 1 Tbsp gochujang
● 1 tsp honey
● 1 tsp rice vinegar
● 1 tsp sesame oil
● 1–2 tsp water to thin if needed
Directions
● In a bowl whisk together soy sauce, brown sugar, gochujang, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, and rice vinegar.
● In a separate bowl combine mayonnaise, gochujang, honey, rice vinegar, and sesame oil to make the yum yum sauce. Refrigerate until ready to use.
● Roughly chop the shaved steak into bite-sized pieces before cooking.
● Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add neutral oil along with peppers and onions.
● Cook vegetables 4–5 minutes until softened and lightly caramelized. Remove from skillet and set aside.
● Add sesame oil to the skillet and spread chopped beef into an even layer.
● Let beef cook mostly undisturbed for 2–3 minutes to develop browning.
● Stir and continue cooking until fully browned and slightly crispy in spots.
● Pour in the Korean BBQ sauce and toss until glossy and slightly sticky.
● Divide beef into 4 portions and top each with 2 slices mozzarella. Cover briefly until melted.
● Lightly toast hoagie rolls if desired.
● Add peppers and onions to each roll, then top with cheesy Korean BBQ beef.
● Drizzle with gochujang yum yum sauce and finish with green onions and sesame seeds.
Chef Jeff Tips
● Chopping the beef first makes this much easier in a regular skillet or nonstick pan.
● Don't overcrowd the pan or the beef will steam instead of brown.
● Toasted rolls hold up much better to the saucy beef.
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