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Korean BBQ Cheesesteaks with Gochujang Yum Yum Sauce

Chef Jeff from Smith's shares a recipe for cheesesteaks with a twist
(The Place Advertiser) - Chef Jeff Jackson shares a recipe for a popular sandwich, but with a twist: Korean BBQ Cheesesteaks with Gochujang Yum Yum Sauce.
Korean BBQ Cheesesteaks with Gochujang Yum Yum Sauce
Korean BBQ Cheesesteaks with Gochujang Yum Yum Sauce
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Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Korean BBQ Cheesesteaks with Gochujang Yum Yum Sauce

Ingredients

● For the Cheesesteaks

● 1 package Kroger Beef Shaved Steak (24 oz)

● 4 hoagie rolls

● 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

● 1 small onion, thinly sliced

● 1 Tbsp neutral oil

● 1 Tbsp sesame oil

● 8 slices low-moisture mozzarella

● 2 green onions, sliced

● Sesame seeds for garnish

● For the Korean BBQ Sauce

● 1/3 cup soy sauce

● 3 Tbsp brown sugar

● 1 1/2 Tbsp gochujang

● 1 tsp sesame oil

● 4 cloves garlic, minced

● 1 tsp grated fresh ginger

● 1 Tbsp rice vinegar

● For the Gochujang Yum Yum Sauce

● 1/2 cup mayonnaise

● 1 Tbsp gochujang

● 1 tsp honey

● 1 tsp rice vinegar

● 1 tsp sesame oil

● 1–2 tsp water to thin if needed

Directions

● In a bowl whisk together soy sauce, brown sugar, gochujang, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, and rice vinegar.

● In a separate bowl combine mayonnaise, gochujang, honey, rice vinegar, and sesame oil to make the yum yum sauce. Refrigerate until ready to use.

● Roughly chop the shaved steak into bite-sized pieces before cooking.

● Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add neutral oil along with peppers and onions.

● Cook vegetables 4–5 minutes until softened and lightly caramelized. Remove from skillet and set aside.

● Add sesame oil to the skillet and spread chopped beef into an even layer.

● Let beef cook mostly undisturbed for 2–3 minutes to develop browning.

● Stir and continue cooking until fully browned and slightly crispy in spots.

● Pour in the Korean BBQ sauce and toss until glossy and slightly sticky.

● Divide beef into 4 portions and top each with 2 slices mozzarella. Cover briefly until melted.

● Lightly toast hoagie rolls if desired.

● Add peppers and onions to each roll, then top with cheesy Korean BBQ beef.

● Drizzle with gochujang yum yum sauce and finish with green onions and sesame seeds.

Chef Jeff Tips

● Chopping the beef first makes this much easier in a regular skillet or nonstick pan.

● Don't overcrowd the pan or the beef will steam instead of brown.

● Toasted rolls hold up much better to the saucy beef.

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

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