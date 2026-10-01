Larkin Mortuary has welcomed two new members to its care team—Finn and Colter, therapy dogs that bring support to grieving families.

Both share an important ability: being present when someone needs comfort.

Melissa Larkin Anderson, a 5th generation Larkin Family Member, and the pair of English Cream Golden Retrievers joined us in studio.

Melissa says in addition to their roles at Larkin, Finn is an outdoor enthusiast who enjoys long hikes when he's not wearing his therapy vest.

His favorite activities include playing with tug toys, getting tummy rubs and enjoying crunchy dog biscuits.

Colter has a love for the water and enjoys playing basketball.

Despite his size, he still sleeps with his favorite stuffed animal every night.

His favorite person is his boy, Izaak.

At Larkin, Melissa says Finn and Colter are part of a continuing effort to make the experience of grief a little less lonely - and to remind families that comfort can sometimes come in the simplest forms.

Funeral Director and Animal Handler Mary Jorgensen says the dogs provide something simple but powerful: unconditional companionship.

They are excellent listeners and whether a family member needs to talk, sit quietly or simply spend a few peaceful moments with a comforting animal nearby, Finn and Colter are there for them.

The dogs also participate in community outreach, where they bring their calming presence to local schools and community events.

Their appearances offer opportunities for people of all ages to experience the therapeutic benefits of spending time with a friendly, well-trained dog.

Finn and Colter also have a special resource for children: "Finn & Colter: A Coloring Book of Comfort".

Families can request a copy from Larkin staff or download the PDF version to use at home.

Families who believe Finn or Colter could help during their time at the mortuary can ask a Larkin staff member to arrange a visit.

Visit larkinmortuary.com for more information.

