Learn the real-life love store behind the holiday romcom "The Nutcracker Wish"

The made-in-Utah romantic comedy "The Nutcracker Wish" stars real-live couple Rachelle Brooke Smith-Palafox and Emilio Palafox.

We talked to the movie's stars, who are also the co-producers of the film which is releasing November 2, 2026 on Tubi and Roku.

Rachele and Emilio say they dreamed of starring in a romcom together from the first time they started dating eight years ago — and they are finally able to do it, in a Christmas movie, which they are both obsessed with.

Rachele plays Clara, a small-town dance teacher who is gifted a "magical" Nutcracker.

When its real-life counterpart, Hanson (played by Emilio), unexpectedly appears at her door, what feels like holiday serendipity could put her family legacy at risk.

It is a romantic holiday story with comedy, heart, and a little Christmas magic.

Outside of acting together, the couple also writes, produces, directs and stars in their own comedy sketch show, Relationship Renegades.

They release new episodes every other Friday on RelationshipRenegades.com and YouTube.

You can learn more at RacheleBSmith.com and follow them on Instagram: @rbrookesmith | @emilio_palafox_ | @relationship.renegades.

