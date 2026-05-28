Lifetime Adventures on The Place stops at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center

Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE stops at Wasatch Mountain State Park and the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, which was a venue for some of the 2002 Winter Olympics and will be again for 2034.

But, it's not just a winter sports haven — there are activities year-round.

Ashley Hawk visited Soldier Hollow and talked with Josh Korn, Events Manager, who says it is a destination for novice and expert mountain bikers alike.

You can rent mountain bikes to explore the miles and miles of trails on your own, and that includes eBikes and pedal bikes.

In September the World Cup Mountain Bike Race will be starting at Soldier Hollow for the very first time in history, before moving on to Whistler and then Lake Placid.

Head Biathlon Development Coach Twan Adriaanse says they also have their own mountain bike team, a biathlon team and a ski team too.

And, if you're interested in getting involved, they'll help you find the right one for you.

Kids six and up can learn to ski and those 10 years and up can learn the biathlon.

For more information on events, programming and rentals, visit utaholympiclegacy.com.

Ashley also visited Rocky Mountain Outfitters at Wasatch Mountain State Park where you can learn to ride a horse and then take a trail to incredible views.

Brandon Peterson says they offer one-hour and one-and-a-half hour rides for people eight years and older.

They'll get you on a horse, give you instructions and then you get to head out to a lookout over Deer Creek Reservoir.

Learn more and make a reservation at rockymountainoutfitters.com.

And remember before you head out, visit Lifetime.com to find all the gear you need for a safe and convenient adventure.