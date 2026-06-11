Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE visits Deer Creek State Park where there is something for every member of the family to enjoy.

Ashley Hawk even checked out kite surfing with Uinta Kiting. Owner and head coach Rob Umstead says Deer Creek is a pretty reliable source for wind, so kite surfing is always fun at the Park.

They offer lessons to get you ready to be independent and safe on the water. He recommends three courses to learn the basics.

They also have Wing Foiling classes and rentals available as well.

Both are popular activities and you can learn more at uintakiting.com or by calling 435-647-6676.

Ashley also stopped by the Sailboat Beach Day-Use Area which just recently opened.

Assistant Park Manager Kiley Johnson says it's a unique area because it has hand launches to the water for things like paddleboarding and also has a sandy beach where you can play games and relax.

In addition to the reservoir, Deer Creek also has a seven-and-a-half mile long hiking trail that parallels the lake. There are also other hiking trails around campsites.

Deer Creek has three different campgrounds to choose from.

Park Manager Stephen Studebaker says camping is a great way to experience Deer Creek because you get all the fun daytime activities and amazing sunsets to boot!

You can learn more at stateparks.utah.gov/parks/deer-creek.

Remember to take along your Lifetime products like coolers, life jackets and tables and chairs to have a fun and safe visit at any one of Utah's 46 state parks.