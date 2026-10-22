'Little Shop of Horrors' opens Pioneer Theatre Company's 65th anniversary season just in time for Halloween

Pioneer Theatre Company is launching its 65th anniversary season with "Little Shop of Horrors," the cult-classic musical opening at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre just in time for Halloween.

The production runs Oct. 23 through Nov. 7 and marks the first musical of the company's milestone anniversary season.

Set in a struggling flower shop, "Little Shop of Horrors" follows a beleaguered shop assistant who discovers a strange carnivorous plant that thrives on human blood. The show is a hilarious and heartfelt monster hit that has become a cult classic.

The production is directed and choreographed by Gerry McIntyre, who returns to Pioneer Theatre Company after previously working on the company's productions of "Once on This Island," "Ain't Misbehavin'," "Puttin It Together," "Bonnie & Clyde" and "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." McIntyre recently won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revue for "Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole the Song" and holds Broadway World Awards for Best Director, Best Choreographer and Best Musical.

Alanna Saunders, who plays Audrey, also returns to the company, where her credits include Bonnie in "Bonnie & Clyde," Janet in "The Rocky Horror Show" and Andrea in "Once on This Island." Her other theater work includes Broadway's "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," the national tour of "Into the Woods" and "Clue" at Paper Mill Playhouse. On television, she appeared in NBC's "Peter Pan Live!" as Tiger Lily.

Andrew Faria, who plays Seymour Krelborn, makes his Salt Lake City debut with the production. He has previously played Seymour in "Little Shop of Horrors" at Great Lakes Theatre and Idaho Shakespeare Theatre, and his credits also include "Rent" at Paper Mill Playhouse and "Dead Man Walking" at The Metropolitan Opera.

With a cast full of Broadway credits, the production brings heart and truth to "Little Shop of Horrors" in a fresh way.

Tickets are available here through Pioneer Theatre Company.