Magnolia Bakery to open 2nd Salt Lake City location in Foothill Village as it marks 30th anniversary

Magnolia Bakery is bringing more of its New York City charm to Salt Lake City, with a second local location on the way in Foothill Village following its Holladay Hills debut this summer.

The new bakery will offer its world-famous Banana Pudding, cupcakes, cookies, pies and other classic desserts.

The expansion comes as Magnolia Bakery celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, marking three decades since its New York City debut in 1996. Founded in New York City's West Village, Magnolia Bakery has become an iconic American bakery, beloved for its world-famous Banana Pudding, classic cupcakes, cakes, cookies, pies and other freshly baked treats. It is known for its nostalgic desserts, whimsical creations, and ability to bring a little sweetness to life's everyday moments and special celebrations.

Right now, the bakery is celebrating Halloween with festive fall treats, including its Monster Cupcakes. Bobbie Lloyd demonstrated how to ice Monster Cupcakes, sharing easy decorating tips for Halloween.

To see seasonal offerings, bakery updates and more, visit MagnoliaBakery.com or follow @magnoliabakery on social media.