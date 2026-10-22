Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah returns to Sandy's America First Field this Saturday

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah, the state's largest breast cancer walk, returns to America First Field in Sandy this Saturday, Oct. 24.

The event brings together survivors, thrivers, caregivers, families, friends, companies and community organizations to raise funds and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. This year's title sponsor is Intermountain Health.

Registration opens at 9 a.m., followed by a pre-walk program at 9:30 a.m. The walk begins at 10 a.m.

Last year, more than 6,000 participants came together in support of the American Cancer Society's vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

The need remains significant in Utah. Approximately 2,480 Utahns are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2026, and approximately 340 Utahns are expected to die from the disease this year. One in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, and breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women, aside from skin cancer.

Shannon Chugg, events manager with the American Cancer Society, oversees Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah and other signature fundraising events across the state.

"Making Strides is for everyone and it's not too late to sign up or get involved. Whether you've been personally affected by breast cancer or simply want to make a difference, joining us on this Saturday, October 24 at the America First Field is a powerful way to support families across Utah. As we look ahead to 2027, we're excited to continue growing this movement and bringing even more people together in the fight against breast cancer," Chugg said.

Pam Higginson is a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed with stage 2 triple-positive breast cancer. After surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, she now uses her experience to encourage early detection and support others facing cancer. A former American Cancer Society team member for 18 years, Higginson participates in Making Strides to honor survivors, support patients and help save lives.

"Breast cancer changed my life, but it also showed me the incredible power of research, support, and community. Making Strides is about honoring survivors, supporting those in treatment, remembering loved ones we've lost, and coming together to help save lives. That's why I'll be at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah at the America First Field this Saturday, October 24, and I hope everyone watching will join us too. It's not too late to sign up," Higginson said.

The American Cancer Society works to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through research, advocacy, patient support, and programs that help people prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

Registration is available at makingstrideswalk.org/saltlakecityut.