Making Strides in Utah was a success but there's still work to do in the fight against breast cancer

About 6,000 people were at the Making Strides in Utah walk this year and while the event may be over, the fight against cancer continues every day.

Whether it's recommended screenings, supporting a loved one, volunteering, advocating, or making a donation, everyone can play a role in creating a world without cancer.

Top date, about $170,000 in support of the mission has been raised, and fundraising efforts will continue through the end of 2026, providing additional opportunities to further the impact in the fight against breast cancer.

We talked with Brook Carlisle, Regional Government Relations Director, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), which is the non-partisan advocacy affiliate of the American Cancer Society.

They advocate for evidence-based public policies to reduce the cancer burden for everyone.

Here in Utah and across the country, they engage volunteers to make their voices heard by policymakers at every level of government.

Brook says currently they are asking Congress to support the highest possible increases for cancer research funding and prevention programs, including the CDC's National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program.

Funding this program means protecting Utah's Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening program which helps uninsured and underinsured women access lifesaving cancer screenings.

In September, a group of advocates from Utah joined more than 750 other advocates from across the country in Washington, D.C. to meet with members of Utah's congressional delegation and their staff asking them to sustain or increase funding for cancer research and prevention programs.

They also asked Congress to support the Clinical Trials Modernization Act (CTMA) to expand access to clinical trials, particularly for people living in rural areas.

On the local level, volunteers will be talking with lawmakers about biomarker testing and expanding a patient's access to tests.

Biomarker testing has become a gamechanger in cancer care.

Biomarkers are often used to help determine the best treatment for a patient, but not all communities are benefitting from the latest advancements in biomarker testing and precision medicine.

For breast cancer patients, this can mean receiving the right treatment at the right time.

Doctors can help match a patient with a targeted therapy or other treatments that are more likely to be effective in treating their cancer.

This session, ACS CAN will also be committed to protecting Utahns access to affordable, comprehensive healthcare and ensuring the state's Medicaid program is protected.

They are planning to hold a Cancer Action Day at the Utah State Capitol during the session, something they do every year to give volunteer advocates the opportunity to engage directly with their state lawmakers about supporting policies that will help in the fight against cancer.

For more information about ACS CAN or to get involved, visit fightcancer.org/Utah.