Meet the winner of this year's Keep It Cool giveaway

Every summer Fox 13's The PLACE and SameDay Heating & Air surprise a deserving Utahn with a brand new air conditioner.

This year's winner, Amy Williams, is battling cancer and with her home's air conditioning on the fritz, the heat is taking a toll on her health and quality of life.

Amy's daughter Kayla Williams nominated her in the Keep It Cool contest, writing "My mom has always been our family's biggest cheerleader. No matter what she is going through herself, she is always the first person to step in and help someone else. She gives so much of her time and energy to our family. She regularly cares for my sister's children, supports all of us whenever we need her, and consistently puts everyone else's needs before her own."

When SameDay Heating & Air's Comfort Advisor, Ethan Sprehn arrived to the house with Ashley Hawk for the big surprise, he realized a new air conditioning wouldn't be enough.

So, SameDay also donated a new digital thermostat and water heater too.

At SameDay, they don't just replace air conditioners, they evaluate the entire home so they can build a system that's ore efficient, more reliable, and tailored to the family who lives there.

To get SameDay to help you with HVAC, Plumbing or Electrical needs, visit their website samedayutah.com.