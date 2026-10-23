Meet Yeti: This playful Utah pup is looking for his forever home

Looking for a new best friend who’s equally happy playing with you or curling up on the couch? Meet Yeti.

Yeti is a young Terrier-Chihuahua mix currently in West Valley, Utah, and he’s looking for a family to call his own.

At between 1 and 3 years old, Yeti is a small dog with a tan and fawn-colored coat. His personality packs plenty into that little package. He’s described as affectionate, curious, loyal, playful and gentle, with a bit of a “couch potato” side, too.

Yeti is house-trained, neutered and vaccinated, and he does not have any special needs.

He also gets along with kids, dogs and cats, making him a potential fit for several different kinds of households.

Yeti’s adoption fee is $400.

Those interested in adopting can get a chance to meet pets looking for homes at the next Hearst4Paws event.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Petco in Draper.

Whether Yeti becomes your new hiking buddy, couch companion or a little bit of both, he’s ready to find the people who will give him a home of his own.