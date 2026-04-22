Milestone Achievement: This week 1.5 million students across Utah will have watched "Magic with a Message"

On April 24, 2026, Mike Hamilton's "Magic with a Message" educational assembles will have presented to 1.5 million students across Utah over the past 27 years.

That due, in part, to a corporate sponsorship. Each year 35 Utah Les Schwab Tire Centers fully fund the assemblies for 100 schools from St. George to Logan, reaching 86,000 students annually.

"Magic with a Message" focuses on everything from kindness to drug awareness and literacy through magic.

The program aims to help children believe in themselves and discover the power of learning.

There will be a community fundraiser on April 27, 2026 where there will be a benefit show at the Ogden Egyptian Theater for the Ogden Rotary Foundation.

Proceeds will support $20,000 in annual high school scholarships and a literacy project that provide 3,000 books to third graders in the Weber and Ogden School Districts.

You can get your tickets at ogdenpet.com/event/the-magic-of-mike-hamilton/peerys-egyptian-theater.

For more information please visit magicinlearning.org.