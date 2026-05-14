MilkShake Factory Opens New Holladay Location

MilkShake Factory is continuing its Utah expansion with the opening of a new location in Holladay, bringing its signature handspun milkshakes, premium chocolates and classic dessert experience to Salt Lake Valley.

The new shop joins the Pleasant Grove location, which is celebrating its two-year anniversary on June 6 with buy-one-get-one shakes from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Originally founded in Pittsburgh in 1914 as a family-owned chocolate shop and soda fountain, MilkShake Factory is known for its housemade ice cream, gourmet chocolates and creative milkshake flavors. Popular menu items include the Campfire S’mores, Cookie Jar and Chocolate Dipped Strawberry shakes, along with sundaes, chocolate treats and seasonal desserts.

The segment also featured the limited-time All-American Apple Pie Milkshake, inspired by classic summer flavors and traditional apple pie desserts.

Guests visiting the new Holladay location can expect a family-friendly atmosphere along with a wide variety of desserts, chocolates and specialty shakes made fresh in-store.

For more information, visit MilkShake Factory.

The Holladay location can be reached at 801-797-2535, and the Pleasant Grove location at 801-877-1392.