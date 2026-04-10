More than 1 million blooms are on display now at Thanksgiving Point's Tulip Festival

You know spring has sprung when Thanksgiving Point's Tulip Festival begins and this year there are more than 1 million blooms on display.

It's one of the biggest spring flower festivals in the country!

Jenny Hardman was there to see completely redesigned garden layouts and color patterns this year,

There are tulips, daffodils, poppies and more and this year there are all-new photo opportunities built into the experience.

In addition to the beautiful flowers, guests can enjoy live music and vendors on Fridays and Saturdays.

You can even buy recycled bulbs at the end of the festival!

You can visit the Tulip Festival Monday through Saturday from 9am to 8pm and get your tickets now at ThanksgivingPoint.org.

Every ticket supports a nonprofit mission helping Utah's underserved kids learn through hands-on STEM experiences.