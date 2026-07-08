Most people pack chaos and unpack a headache

When people move, many people pack chaos and unpack a headache.

The NEAT Method can help you from paying someone to move your garbage with you.

Owner Ashley Bienvenu says moving costs are heavily based on volume and weight. Moving items you'll eventually donate or throw away is wasting money.

So, how do you decide what goes with you and what goes to the trash?

Ashley introduced us to the "One-Year" Rule. If you haven't worn it, cooked with it, or looked at it over the last year, it doesn't get a ticket to the new house.

Categorize first, then edit: Pull everything out of a space like a closet or pantry, so you can see the true volume of what you own before deciding what stays.

Pack for the Destination, Not the Origin

Then label boxes by the room they are going into, not the room they came out of. If your current bedroom items are moving into a new nursery or bonus room, label it "Nursery" right now.

Write the room name in large, clear block letters on the exact same spot on every single box (e.g., top right corner) so movers can spot destinations at a glance.

Add a quick 3-to-4 word summary on the box of what's inside (e.g., "Kitchen: Baking Pans & Mixers") so you don't have to tear open five boxes to find one spatula.

There are also things on moving day to help you organize while you unpack.

Before the moving truck unloads, hang signs on the entryways/doors of the new house that match the labels on your boxes (e.g., "Guest Bed," "Playroom"). Movers won't have to keep asking you where things go.

Map large furniture with tape: Use blue painter's tape on the floors or walls of the empty rooms to outline exactly where large furniture should be placed.

Pack a designated box or overnight bag that stays in your personal car, not the moving truck. Include toilet paper, phone chargers, basic toiletries, paper plates, trash bags, and a change of clothes.

Don't try to unpack the whole house at once. Focus on the kitchen and the primary bedroom/closet first. Getting your morning coffee routine and sleeping arrangements established instantly lowers moving stress.

Don't buy trendy bins, baskets, or organizers before you move. Unpack first, figure out where your categories live, and measure the exact dimensions of your new drawers and shelves before spending money on product.

Ashley's company NEAT Method specializes in luxury home organization, creating systems that are not only beautiful but also functional.

They can help you organize in space to help you live more and stress free.

You can learn more at neatmethod.com.