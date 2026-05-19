Mountain America Credit Union's MyStyle Checking Accounts

When you think of rewards and discounts on travel, theme parks and restaurants, or perks like mobile phone protection or identity protection, you likely think credit cards.

But some financial institutions offer all that and more in something you might not expect: a checking account.,

At Mountain America Credit Union their MyStyle Checking Account has premium features available for members.

Jonathan Brouse, VP Direct Consumer Lending, joined us with examples of some of those features.

One of the big ones is an automatic .25 percent loan rate discount on any new personal, auto or RV loans. Depending on the loan, that can shave a few bucks a month off your payments and several hundred dollars off the interest over the term of your loan.

There are deals on theme parks, attractions and city tour packages throughout California, Florida, Las Vegas, and many more popular destinations.

Jonathan says you can also save by using some of the services built into MyStyle that you might be paying for elsewhere, like mobile phone protection, identity protection and monitoring, and there's even a telehealth service with no copay where you can meet virtually with a board-certified doctor, mental health professional or take advantage of prescription discounts.

There is a reasonable monthly fee for MyStyle Checking, but there are also several ways to have that fee waived. There's no charge for people 24 or younger and those 60 and older, or for people who use their debit card or a Mountain America credit card at least 20 times in a month.

To sign up for MyStyle Checking visit macu.com/MyStyle to apply or go into any of our more than 100 branches.

Insured by NCUA

Membership required—based on eligibility.

Loans on approved credit.

Terms, conditions and exclusions apply.

Loan rate discount valid on select new loans only.

Some benefits require no-cost registration/activation.

Telehealth services are NOT insurance.

Insurance products are not insured by the NCUA or any federal government agency; not a deposit of or guaranteed by the credit union or any credit union affiliate.