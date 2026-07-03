Nathan Osmond performs his song "Stand Up and Shout" to help us celebrate America's 250th Birthday.

If you text the word HOME to 801-769-9481 you can get a free copy of "Stand Up and Shout".

Nathan has had four No. 1 songs on the country music charts and loves singing patriotic songs.

He comes from a family of Veterans, including his dad, grandpa and a great-uncle who was a Pearl Harbor survivor

On July 4, 2026 his brand new song titled "Thank You" will drop, so stay tuned to his social media channels for that. He just wrapped up shooting the music video in Spanish Fork and at Utah Lake.

He'll be singing at the Freedom Festival in Utah County with his brothers over Independence Day weekend and then it's on to perform in Missouri later this month.

You can keep up with his music at nathanosmond.com and on all social media @nathanosmond.

