NBA Players, former players and others are giving back on All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend is here.

In addition to the action on the court, there is a lot going on all around town.

On Friday, more than 500 NBA volunteers are giving back to the state of Utah.

Current players, legends and guests are all giving their time for service projects that help fight food insecurity in Utah.

Jenny was at the Bishop's Warehouse for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints, which was one of the places players were volunteering.

If you'd like to get involved with All-Star Weekend, there are plenty of free events for families.

