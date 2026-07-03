New family games for summer fun

Whether you've got a family trip to Lake Powell planned, or you just have a family BBQ in your backyard, you want to make sure everyone is having a great time.

There are some brand new games out this summer which will help with that.

Darin Adams, the One and Only Game King joined us with a sneak peek at the new games this summer that will make your together time memorable.

Hitster All American

What better way to celebrate the 250th birthday of our country than with the new All-American version of the game Hitster. This features all American songs. Just listen to a song and then place it in a timeline in the right place. Get ten songs in the right order and your team wins. This gets people singing and dancing and is always one of the most-requested games. It's also great for a group and is particularly great for all ages since the songs could come from anytime over the last 100 years.

(There is also a version with Latin songs and the original Hitster.)

Pairloopa

The new card game you have to take to Lake Powell, or up to the cabin for the evening game time is Pairloopa. It's actually created by a Utah family and is at the Provo Farmer's Market on July 4th. You try to make pairs of cards in your hand, but the cards are all words, so you have to find words that pair together. You'll get creative with things like "butter cake" or "water melon", but is "moon coat" a thing? It's easy to take on your summer trips and have quality family time.

Cross the Line

One person secretly ranks their opinion on a specific prompt and everyone tries to guess where they ranked it. The star of the game is the mechanism that lets the person slide their "line" to where it should go on the board and then everyone clicks their guesses into place. You lift the covering to reveal the line and see if anyone had their token in the right place. This is a great conversation game where people love getting to know each other.

One Round

Darin says,k "I love cooperative family games and this is the newest one I'm loving this summer." In this game, you try to complete a circle of random words. One person thinks of a one word clue to show where their card number fits in the circle of clues. You try to keep adding words to get 15 words that complete the circle. You can play this with a larger group of people so it's great for family get-togethers or a game night.

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