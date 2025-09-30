New in home entertainment: A psychological thriller & comedy

New and streaming on most video on demand services is the psychological thriller "Deadly Desire". It stars Jackie Moore and Cassidy Espinola. After her twin sister dies under suspicious circumstances, a seductive woman lures the attending nurse into a dangerous web of passion and manipulation to uncover the truth. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Deadly Desire is an interesting cat and mouse thriller as the film takes us into what happens when obsession takes over and nothing else matters." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the comedy / drama "The Compatriots". In the film, Javi is undocumented and on the verge of being deported, he seeks his best friend Hunter, and together, they pull out all the stops to keep Javi in the only country he's ever known. Tony says, "The Compatriots is a laugh-filled comedy about the lengths friends will go to for each other." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the inspiring and gripping true story of Joseph Bau, artist, forger, holocaust survivor. Using his artistic skills, humor and hope in the camps, Joseph stays alive and helps hundreds of people to escape. Miraculously, he finds love in the middle of all this despair. Tony says,"Bau, Artist at War is brilliantly told love story about maintaining one's humanity in a time and place where humanity seems not to exist. Emile Hirsch and co-star Inbar Lavi are the heart and soul of the film bringing a quiet chemistry to the story." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13

